Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Core Scientific to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 6.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at 1.33 on Friday. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of 1.26 and a 52-week high of 14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is 3.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,251,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $25,373,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $4,341,000. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

