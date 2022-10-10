Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Core Scientific to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 6.45.
Core Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at 1.33 on Friday. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of 1.26 and a 52-week high of 14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is 3.54.
Institutional Trading of Core Scientific
Core Scientific Company Profile
Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Scientific (CORZ)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.