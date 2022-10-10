Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRBG opened at $19.94 on Monday. Corebridge Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

