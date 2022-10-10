Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CRBG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $19.94 on Monday. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

