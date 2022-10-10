CorionX Hits 1-Day Volume of $59,910.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CORX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. CorionX has a total market cap of $23,023.52 and $59,910.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One CorionX token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About CorionX

CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,910,129 tokens. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @corionplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/corionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx.

Buying and Selling CorionX

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX (CORX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CorionX has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 129,910,129.43906586 in circulation. The last known price of CorionX is 0.00017811 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $17,835.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://corion.io/corionx/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

