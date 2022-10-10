Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the period. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $124,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 390.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $32.91.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

