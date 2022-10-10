Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 27,539 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 259,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $44.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

