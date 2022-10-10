Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,220,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after buying an additional 117,086 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 171,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 740,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

