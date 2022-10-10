Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,073 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 2.2% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $58.50 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $87.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average is $64.49.

