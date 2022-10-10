Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,257 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,257 shares during the period. iShares US Regional Banks ETF accounts for 3.2% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

IAT opened at $48.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.71.

