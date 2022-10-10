Country Club Bank GFN Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $265,000. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $674,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $92.08 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

