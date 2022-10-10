Country Club Bank GFN Makes New $202,000 Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

