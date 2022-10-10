Country Club Bank GFN Purchases New Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 20.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 274,260 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Price Performance

Shares of SR opened at $62.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.87.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.58 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

Spire Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.