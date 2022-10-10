Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €32.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Covestro Stock Performance

ETR 1COV opened at €30.74 ($31.37) on Friday. Covestro has a 1 year low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a 1 year high of €59.30 ($60.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €36.53.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

