CPCoin (CPC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $9.49 Million

CPCoin (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. One CPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001063 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CPCoin has traded up 2% against the dollar. CPCoin has a market cap of $9.49 million and $64,075.00 worth of CPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CPCoin

CPCoin’s launch date was November 9th, 2020. CPCoin’s official Twitter account is @cpchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CPCoin is www.cpcoin.io.

Buying and Selling CPCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CPCoin (CPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. CPCoin has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CPCoin is 0.20521961 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $226,094.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cpcoin.io.”

