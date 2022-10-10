Cream (CRM) Price Up 13.6% This Week

Cream (CRM) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Cream has a total market cap of $8,260.24 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cream has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nemesis (NMS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00039297 BTC.

Lizus Payment (LIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BashCoin (BASHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cream

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream (CRM) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CRM through the process of mining. Cream has a current supply of 45,108,748.763317. The last known price of Cream is 0.00018686 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://creamcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

