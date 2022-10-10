Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.39.

NYSE CS opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $11.04.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 2,901.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

