Critical Analysis: Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) & IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ – Get Rating) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and IM Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IM Cannabis $43.32 million 0.75 -$14.17 million ($0.66) -0.66

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IM Cannabis.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A IM Cannabis -54.85% -22.58% -16.31%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IM Cannabis has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and IM Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A IM Cannabis 0 0 1 0 3.00

IM Cannabis has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 819.54%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories. The company was formerly known as Star Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. On September 27, 2016, Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands. The company serves medical patients and adult-use recreational consumers. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

