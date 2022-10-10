Critical Review: Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) & Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN)

Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Rating) and Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Arena and Resonate Blends, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Arena -170.79% N/A -255.82% Resonate Blends 3,881.02% -59.92% 494.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Arena and Resonate Blends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Global Arena and Resonate Blends’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Arena $1.22 million 0.42 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A Resonate Blends $30,000.00 72.40 -$4.87 million N/A N/A

Global Arena has higher revenue and earnings than Resonate Blends.

Risk and Volatility

Global Arena has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonate Blends has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Global Arena shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Resonate Blends beats Global Arena on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. Global Arena Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc., a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, alerts, and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc. in December 2019. Resonate Blends, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California.

