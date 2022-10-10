Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives GBX 8,100 Consensus PT from Analysts

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,100 ($97.87).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRDA. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($108.75) to GBX 8,400 ($101.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,300 ($100.29) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 6,540 ($79.02) on Wednesday. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 5,862 ($70.83) and a 12-month high of £105.05 ($126.93). The firm has a market cap of £9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,284.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,850.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,946.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a GBX 47 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

