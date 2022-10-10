CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.71.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.6 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $171.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of -229.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,930,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.