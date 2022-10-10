Cryption Network Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $151,439.16 (CNT)

Cryption Network (CNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Cryption Network token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryption Network has traded down 34% against the dollar. Cryption Network has a total market cap of $151,439.16 and approximately $14,948.00 worth of Cryption Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Cryption Network Profile

Cryption Network (CNT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cryption Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,653,230 tokens. Cryption Network’s official website is cryption.network. Cryption Network’s official Twitter account is @cryptionnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryption Network’s official message board is blog.cryption.network.

Cryption Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryption Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryption Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryption Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

