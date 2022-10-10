Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 12,187 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPG opened at $148.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.32. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $141.18 and a 52 week high of $223.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

