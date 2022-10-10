Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 32,726 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $48.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $56.63.

