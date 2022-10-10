Csenge Advisory Group Buys 33,555 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.15% of Gladstone Land worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 99,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 9.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0456 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -196.42%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

