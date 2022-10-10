Csenge Advisory Group Buys 5,197 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,204,000 after purchasing an additional 158,623 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

