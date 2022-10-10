Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $256.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.50. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $302.66.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

