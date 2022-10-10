Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.57 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $259.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.65 and its 200 day moving average is $295.47. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $254.27 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.