Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.66 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 209,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,118,000. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $182.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.62 and a 200-day moving average of $202.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $179.28 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

