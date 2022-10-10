Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,758 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

FCG stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $31.07.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

