Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $247.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.92.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

