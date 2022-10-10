Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,797 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.06% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,600 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,769,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,416,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $26.33 on Monday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

