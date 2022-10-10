Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 240.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 250.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $62.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.83. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $84.31.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

