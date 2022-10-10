Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,855 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 229.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,148 shares of company stock worth $5,916,899 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paychex Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $109.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.81 and a 200 day moving average of $124.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.97 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

