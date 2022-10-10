Curate Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $130,396.00 (XCUR)

Curate (XCUR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Curate has a total market capitalization of $447,373.96 and $130,396.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curate has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curate token can currently be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curate alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Curate

Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,350,000 tokens. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curate’s official message board is curate-xcur.medium.com. Curate’s official website is curate.style.

Buying and Selling Curate

According to CryptoCompare, “Curate (XCUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Curate has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 8,462,171.68644696 in circulation. The last known price of Curate is 0.04866446 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $115,876.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://curate.style.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.