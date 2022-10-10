CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of research firms have commented on CURI. Barrington Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signify Wealth increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 367.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

CuriosityStream Company Profile

NASDAQ CURI opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

(Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.