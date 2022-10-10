Cyclone Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $853,516.62 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $853,516.62 and approximately $7,909.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol token can currently be purchased for $32.48 or 0.00168121 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Token Profile

Cyclone Protocol launched on January 26th, 2021. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 tokens. Cyclone Protocol’s official message board is twitter.com/cycloneprotocol/status/1353975495566626817. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol. Cyclone Protocol’s official website is cyclone.xyz.

Cyclone Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cyclone Protocol has a current supply of 26,282.01228713. The last known price of Cyclone Protocol is 32.69413977 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $121.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyclone.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.