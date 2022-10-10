Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 11,647 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 880.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 992.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,371,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,055.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352,655 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 876.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,500 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 86,911.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,578,341,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $27.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

