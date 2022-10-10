Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,976 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

GPC stock opened at $153.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.81 and a 200 day moving average of $141.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

