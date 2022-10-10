Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after acquiring an additional 50,489 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $137.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.29. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

