Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.