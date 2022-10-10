Cypress Wealth Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,646.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 497,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,554,000 after buying an additional 469,339 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 68,850 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,935,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,638,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,486,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares during the period.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $62.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.89. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $61.10 and a 12-month high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

