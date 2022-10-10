Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 271 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $74.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average is $70.28. The company has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.