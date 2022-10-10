Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 988 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,574,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $64.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ING Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie cut Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

