Cypress Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 135,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Betterment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $225.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

