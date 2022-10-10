Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $42.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 387.63%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

