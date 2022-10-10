Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,194 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $42.82 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

