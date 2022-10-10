Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 6,237 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,646.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 497,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,554,000 after acquiring an additional 469,339 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 68,850 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,935,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,638,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,486,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $62.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $69.89. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

