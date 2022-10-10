Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Daddy Doge has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Daddy Doge token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Daddy Doge has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $37,912.00 worth of Daddy Doge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001854 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.08 or 0.01623197 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Daddy Doge Profile

Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Daddy Doge’s total supply is 499,529,482,816,441 tokens. The official website for Daddy Doge is daddydoge.finance. Daddy Doge’s official Twitter account is @daddydogetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Daddy Doge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Daddy Doge has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Daddy Doge is 0 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $39,076.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://daddydoge.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daddy Doge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Daddy Doge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Daddy Doge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

