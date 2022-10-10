DAO1 (DAO1) Price Down 28.6% This Week

DAO1 (DAO1) traded down 27.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last week, DAO1 has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One DAO1 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO1 has a market capitalization of $26,880.16 and approximately $31,262.00 worth of DAO1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAO1 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DAO1 Token Profile

DAO1 was first traded on May 27th, 2021. The official message board for DAO1 is dao1official.medium.com. DAO1’s official website is www.dao1.org. The Reddit community for DAO1 is https://reddit.com/r/dao1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAO1’s official Twitter account is @dao1official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO1 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO1 (DAO1) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DAO1 has a current supply of 0. The last known price of DAO1 is 0.03711154 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dao1.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.