dAppstore (DAPPX) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, dAppstore has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dAppstore token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dAppstore has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $351,749.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dAppstore Profile

dAppstore launched on January 18th, 2021. dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dAppstore is dappstore.me. The official message board for dAppstore is medium.com/dappstore.

dAppstore Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dAppstore (DAPPX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. dAppstore has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dAppstore is 0.00398338 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $202,180.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dappstore.me.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dAppstore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dAppstore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dAppstore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

